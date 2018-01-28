SLEMCO Ghana introduces a $400.000 SHAIP Project

Sports Leisure Entertainment Media Communications (SLEMCO) Company Limited, has introduced a project dubbed 'SHAIP' Sports, Health and Lifestyle Improvement Project, aimed at building an average 15 sports centres in every constituency nationwide.

The $400.000 SHAIP project, which is in collaboration with the National Sports Authority (NSA) and Ghana Education Service (GES), would also see 16 NSA Centers of Excellence in all ten regions.

At a press briefing at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium, a partner to the project coach Joseph De-Graft said Ghanaians would benefit hugely from the project.

In an interview with GNA Sports Mr Kwaku Bamfo-Boateng, Chief Operations Officer noted that the project would start soon as equipment gets to Ghana for work to commence.

'Our project seeks to build an average of 15 centres in every constituency, where we would create 250,000 jobs over the next five years.

'The $400 project in collaboration with the NSA would build 16 NSA centres of Excellence in all 10 regions to reduce the rate of non-communicable diseases like stroke, hypertension, impotence, heart disease, diabetes and also to unearth sporting talents'.

According to Mr Bamfo-Boateng, the social enterprise is unique in every aspect-from the payment of contractors, which would be Electronic, to the training of trainees and also there wouldn't be problems in acquiring lands for the nationwide projects because the project would be undertaken in the various schools nationwide.

Partners of the project comprise of KDN Consulting (Excellent Solutions for Business Development), Flock Eventing Platform, CElel Germany, Endless Life Investment, SES (Beyond Frontiers) Alternative Renewal Afrikan Energy, Alternative Energy For Africa(AEFA), Moladi (Building) the future, EDC (Engineers and Contractors), Wizzit International (Mobile Banking) and VOA Star (Investment Brokers).

The project, which would duly be launched on 31st January 2018 and work to commence in April 2018 is being sponsored by National Investment Bank (NIB), Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Ghana Discount.