'Use Innovative Digital Strategies To Promote Award Winners' - MTN

Mr Robert Kuzoe, Acting Corporate Services Executive of MTN, has challenged the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), to use innovative digital strategies to promote nominees and winners of the annual SWAG Awards.

Speaking at the launch of the 43rd MTN/SWAG Awards night in Accra, Mr Kuzoe said, 'SWAG must come up with new ideas in generating more interest for the awards and its winners.

'As you prepare towards this year's event, we urge the organizers to put in more effort towards enhancing the implementation and general outlook of the programme.

'I would like to also challenge SWAG to come up with innovative ideas that would align with our digital agenda that would generate more interest in the awards.

Mr Kuzoe congratulated SWAG for their dedicated contribution to the development of sports in Ghana, over the years and urged other corporate bodies to support the Association.

'I want to congratulate SWAG for their efforts because as a business, we are enthused by the fact that they are able to produce a list of nominees for awards immediately after commencing the New Year.

'I would like to encourage corporate Ghana to support the association as it prepares towards honouring the nations sports heroes'.

The awards slated for Saturday 28th April 2018, would seek to recognize and honour distinguished sportsmen and women and some individuals.

In all 49 nominees in 21 categories drawn from 18 sporting disciplines would receive honours on the night.