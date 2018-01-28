Nasiru Mohammed Nets In Hacken's Demolishing Of Sarpsborg 08 In Friendly

Mohammed Nasiru scored the last goal in Haecken's 3-0 win over Sarpsborg 08 in a club friendly on Saturday.

The Ghana international was on target in the 76th minute to add to first-half goals from Viktor Lundberg and Daleho Irandust.

Nasiru is warming up for the start of the season with the Swedish side.

Last season, the 23-year-old scored eight goals in 25 league appearances.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com