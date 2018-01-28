Mohammed Nasiru scored the last goal in Haecken's 3-0 win over Sarpsborg 08 in a club friendly on Saturday. The Ghana international was on target in the...
Nasiru Mohammed Nets In Hacken's Demolishing Of Sarpsborg 08 In Friendly
Mohammed Nasiru scored the last goal in Haecken's 3-0 win over Sarpsborg 08 in a club friendly on Saturday.
The Ghana international was on target in the 76th minute to add to first-half goals from Viktor Lundberg and Daleho Irandust.
Nasiru is warming up for the start of the season with the Swedish side.
Last season, the 23-year-old scored eight goals in 25 league appearances.
