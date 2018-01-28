AFC Leopards Names Eric Bekoe, Isaac Oduro And Prince Papa Arko In Confederation Cup Squad

AFC Leopard have included Ghanaian trio Eric Bekoe, Isaac Oduro and Prince Papa Arko in their 24-man squad for the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

Striker Bekeo, 31, who has previously played in the competition with Asante Kotoko and Petrojet, will make his experience count whiles left-back Oduro joined the Kenyan giants on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Hearts of Oak.

25-year-old Arko is a striker was signed after leaving Sekondi Hassacas.

AFC Leopards will play Rosa Juniors of Madagascar on 15 February at the Nyayo National Stadium in the first leg preliminary round qualifier.