Zdravko Lugarusic Puzzled By Decision To Play League Matches On Poor Pitches In Ghana
Former Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic is struggling to understands why some pitches are approved for Premier League.
The well-travelled trainer feels this is affecting the standard and quality of play.
The Croat wants the league organizers to restrict top-flight to pitches to meet international standards.
''Ghana is just gifted from God. Talents are there… [Only that] Ghana must work on the pitches,'' Lugarusic told GTV's Benjamin Willie-Graham
''If it's four pitches [that are good], let's play on four pitches.''
Lugarusic has guided Sudan to the semi-final of the ongoing CHAN tournament in Morocco.
