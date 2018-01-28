Staebek Winger Raymond Gyasi Opens Scoring In Friendly Defeat To IFK Gothenburg

Ghanaian Raymond Gyasi was on target for Norwegian side Staebek in their 3-2 to IFK Gothenburg in a mid-season friendly on Saturday.

The Dutch-born opened the scoring on the afternoon with a finish after just four minutes before John Hou Saether doubled the lead in the 10th minute.

But the Swedish side stormed back and just before the first half Emil Salomonsson converted a penalty to reduce the deficit.

Then Sebastian Ohlsson scored a double to seal the victory for IFK Gothenburg.

