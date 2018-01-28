Ghana’s Isaac Sackey Excels As Alanyaspor Lash Bursaspor 3-1 In Turkish Super Lig

Ghana midfielder Isaac Sackey was instrumental for Alanyaspor as they trounced Bursaspor by 3-1 in the Turkish Super Lig.

Sackey guided his side to record that all-important win at the BahÃ§eÅŸehir OkullarÄ± Stadyumu in Alanya.

The visitors took the lead through Stancu in the early minutes of the game but Karaca restored parity for the home side on the stroke of halftime.

Fernandes and Akbaba scored twice after the break to give the home side all three points, moving them to 12 spots on the table.

Sackey lasted the entire 90 minutes of the game that saw fellow Ghana star Agyemang Badu missing in action for the losing side due to his recovery.

Sackey was handed his first call-up under Coach Kwasi Appiah for the Black Stars and played in Ghana's doubleheader friendly with Mexico and USA last year.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com