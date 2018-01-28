Ghanaian-Born Chelsea U18 Midfielder Tariq Lamptey Excels In 2-1 Win Over Sunderland In U18 Cup Clash

Ghanaian-born Chelsea U18 midfielder Tariq Lamptey was in full-time action as the Blues U18 beat Sunderland in the quarterfinals of the League Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Ghanaian was instrumental in midfield as the Blues youngsters were winners on Wearside as they advanced to the Under-18 Premier League Cup semi-finals, though it took extra-time and a penalty saves right at the death to ensure progress.

A pair of second-half penalties, scored by Conor Gallagher and Sam Greenwood, ensured parity at the end of 90 minutes before Juan Castillo's strike settled the tie in extra-time.

Lamptey who lasted the entire duration of the game took to Instagram to congratulate his teammates for the win and set his sights on the semi-finals.

He signed his first Professional contract with Chelsea after impressing with the U-18's.

The Ghanaian born in the United Kingdom is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the team and his good form has been led to him being rewarded with a new deal.

He has been with Chelsea since he was 7 and has been a massive hit, leading to the decision to have him sign on for the next three years.

The Chelsea's website described Tariq as '… a diminutive, fast and tenacious player who can operate in any defensive or attacking role on the right side.'

