Former Kotoko Striker Kofi Nti Boakye Trialing At SuperSport United

Former Asante Kotoko striker Kofi Nti Boakye is being assessed by South African Absa Premiership side SuperSport United.

Head coach Eric Tinkler is shopping for a replacement for Jeremy Brockie who has been transferred to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Boakye has rich experience having played in Egypt, Libya, Lebanon and Nigeria.

It is reported that the 30-year-old has done enough to impress Tinkler and his technical team.

