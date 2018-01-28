Ghanaian-Born Female Footballer Eunice Beckmann Happy To Be Part Of UEFA’s ‘Press Play’ Project.

Ghanaian-born female footballer Eunice Beckmann is overly delighted after being part of the UEFA 'Press Play' project which focuses on the lifestyle of four women footballers.

The 'Press Play' is a UEFA initiative which is aimed at increasing the visibility of women's football to teenage girls and to showcase the game as an aspirational lifestyle event.

The initiative, however, focuses on the lifestyle of four women footballers; Scotland International and Arsenal forward Lisa Evans, German striker of Ghanaian decent Eunice Beckmann who plays at FC Basel in Switzerland, and Austrian international duo Sarah Zadrazil and Laura Feiersinger who are currently at German clubs FFC Turbine Potsdam and SC Sand respectively.

Beckmann wants young footballers to make use of the campaign in order to help build their careers.

'This platform also enables us to share the episodes easily across our own social channels, giving our followers a completely new insight into who we are as players and people,' she said.

'Social media has become a huge part of being a football fan and day-to-day life in general, so it's interesting that this is the first time a series like this has been made. We're excited that it's so unique and original.

'The focus is on growing participation to achieve this, focusing on three key pillars that showcase the best of the game: skill, togetherness and positive attitude. If we can build a strong foundation then brands and sponsors will naturally follow.

'UEFA of course recently unbundled the sponsorship rights for women's competitions and this series will serve as another strong digital asset that will hopefully attract more investment and funding for the women's game.'

The 25-year-old who was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents has already represented the European nation at junior level but still eligible to play for the Black Queens in the upcoming Africa Women's Championship which could possibly see her play at the World Cup if Ghana makes the cut.

