‘Winning G8 Tournament Will Not Put Dreams FC Under Pressure’ - Kurt Okraku

Following their shocking run to win the maiden edition of the GHALCA G8 Tournament, many have predicted a tough run for Dreams FC in the upcoming Premier League campaign with obviously high expectations.

But the Executive Chairman of the flamboyant side Edwin Kurt Okraku has disclosed that the feat will not put his side under pressure, rather it will serve as the right impetus to shock the waves in the upcoming league season.

Dreams FC doubled their efforts to win the G8 Tournament after losing their opening game to Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars, shifting a lot of expectations in their direction.

But the capo of the newcomers believes otherwise.

'No, not at all. It's rather been positive for the team. For the playing body predominantly made up of players who have not played in the Premier League before, it served as a motivation and the belief is much bigger in the squad,' he told GHANAsoccernet.com

'Having been able to play with the likes of Medeama, Kotoko, Aduana and Hearts, you get the conviction that you can compete with any other side.

'And when the league starts, our opponents will feel that they are playing against a squad full of confidence,' he added.

Dreams FC are making as a return into the Ghana Premier League after suffering a demotion to the Division One League following a decision by the judicial body of the Ghana FA in 2015, and from the way they have sparked the football engine on the local scene, nothing apart from scintillating play is expected from them.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com