FA Cup Committee Chair Kurt Okraku Reveals Venue Change For The 2017 FA Cup Awards

The Chairman of Ghana's FA Cup Committee Kurt Okraku has disclosed that the original venue for the hosting of the 2017 MTN FA Cup awards will change following price hikes in hotels in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The Committee had earlier announced that the awards for last year's competition will be held in the Brong Ahafo Region as part of their rotational policy of making the FA Cup an all-inclusive event.

But in an interview with GHANAsoccernet.com, Kurt Okraku revealed that the prices for hotels in the region are comparatively on the high.

'The original idea was to host the awards in the Brong Ahafo Region but unfortunately, the prices we get from hotels in that region is too much on the high as compared to what we pay when we use the Banquet Hall. So we'll do it in Accra instead of the B/A Region,' he said.

'We will have the FA Cup awards I can assure you. We know it's taken a bit of a time but it will surely come off. We intend to do the awards and the launch of the new FA Cup season together,' he added.

In the last three years, the FA Cup final has been played in three different regions - Western, Central and Northern - a strategy by the committee to spread the euphoria surrounding the FA Cup.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com