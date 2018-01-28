Kurt Okraku Tips Aduana Stars To Perform Better In CAF Club Competition Than Kotoko

Ghana FA ExCo member and Executive Chairman of Dreams FC Kurt Okraku believes Aduana Stars a shade better in preparation for either CAF Champions League campaign compared to Kotoko who are also preparing for the Confederations Cup.

Asante Kotoko will be taking on CARA of Congo in the preliminary stages of the CAF Confederation Cup campaign next month while Aduana Stars visit Al Tahadi of Libya in Egypt for their clash.

Kurt Okarku's side Dreams FC played both sides in the group face of the G8 Tournament and having tasted their opposition, he thinks Kotoko need to do more before their clash with CARA compared to Aduana Stars.

'On the basis of what I saw during the G8, perhaps it may be too early, but I saw a better Aduana Stars than Kotoko,' Kurt told GHANAsoccernet.com

'Aduana Stars looked ready than the Kotoko I saw. As of the time, we played them, they looked ready for the Champions League than Kotoko for the Confederation Cup.

'I saw a Kotoko that the trainer was, perhaps looking for who is best suited for a particular responsibility and on the basis of that, I'll say Kotoko didn't look ready to compete at that time,' he added.

Aduana Stars, champions of the Ghana Premier League cruised to their feet after missing the title last season while Kotoko shamed their bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak in the FA Cup final to steal a ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup competition.

