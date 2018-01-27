Stephen Appiah Describes His Black Stars Captaincy As All Inclusive And Peaceful

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah has revealed that he developed a strategy of leading the national team and he termed it as all-inclusive.

The issue of the Black Stars captaincy has been in the news of late after former Black Stars striker, [rince Tagoe indicated that the captaincy should have been handed over to Michael Essien or Sulley Muntari after Stephen Appiah retired from the Black Stars and not to Asamoah Gyan.

However, Gyan reacted furiously to those claims made by his former playmate using his official Instagram page.

It has been reported several times that there is a huge division at the camp of the Black Stars.

However, it is believed that captain of the team, Asamoah Gyan has his own players that support him whiles his deputy, Andre Ayew also his own players that support him but both players have denied such reports.

Many football fandoms believe that the impasse between both players has over the years affected the performance of the National team.

But according to the former Juventus star player, he made all the players feel important and needed with the players on the bench.

“During my time, I made everyone feel they were part of the team. I remember I sometimes had to randomly select a player to go and grant interviews even though they were not getting playing time.”

The former skipper and disclosed why internal issues keep on leaking to the public.

“Every player has their own media friend. I quiet remember we were having a meeting during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and a journalist texted me to find out if a certain incident had indeed happened during the meeting,” he added.