Asamoah Gyan Apologize To Ghanaians Over Social Media Rant

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians over his social media rant.

The former Liberty Professionals striker took a massive swipe at former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe after he insisted that Gyan shouldn’t have been given the Black Stars armband after Stephen Appiah retired from the national team.

Tagoe, however, insisted that either Sulley Ali Muntari or Michael Essien should have been given the national team captaincy.

On Wednesday, the former Al Ahlin goal poacher used his official Instagram page and posted a video of American actor Kevin Hart sending a message to people who do not want others to progress in a disguised message to his detractors.

The back and forth between the two has been the talk on the airwaves in the last two days but Gyan has humbly come out to ask for forgiveness from Ghanaians.

"I don't have a problem with anybody," he told Happy FM when asked whether he has issues with his former teammate Prince Tagoe. "I haven't spoken to him (Prince Tagoe), I always say this even though we are in camp as players, we usually are not friends, we are just teammates," he stated.

"When I meet some of the players in town, we relate like friends but they are not really like my friends that I will go out with, but when we meet outside, of course, we relate as friends but I have friends I relate with," he added.

Responded to claims made by Prince Tagoe, who claimed if the chances given to the country’s all-time goal scorer were handed to other strikers, they will be playing for clubs like Real Madrid.

Gyan said," That is his opinion; I have always said it's only the best that can sell themselves out there. He is not the one to tell me, this and that. I told him to compare striker to striker, what he has done and what I have done, he comes nowhere close. I won't continue with this rant," he said.

"But, first I want to apologize to everybody for getting myself involved in such rant. He is someone without a team, he is home. If he is a good footballer, he should pick his boots and go play. I apologize sincerely for where this has gotten too. I apologize to the journalists too," he concluded.