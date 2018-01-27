PFAG Congratulates Black Princesses After Securing World Cup Qualification

The Professional Football Association of Ghana has congratulated the Black Princesses after securing a qualification to the U-20 Women's World Cup that will be held in France later this year.

The National U-20 Female team went into the match with a slight advantage after frustrating the Cameroonians to a 1:1 drawn game in Yaounde in the first league.

Ernestina Abambila broke the deadlock of the game in the 18 minutes after she took a long drive into the top corner of the post.

Captain Priscilla Adubea slotted in the second goal after through pass from Justice Tweneboah.

Substitute Sandra Owusu-Ansah made it three late in the game after tapping in from a rebound.

It's now over! Ticket to 🇫🇷 booked! #FIFAU20WWCQ







Congratulations, Black Princess! You've made the nation proud once again. We are so grateful 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/bRKVTC9CLM — PFAG (@PFAGofficial) January 27, 2018

Yusif Basigi and his ladies will be making a fifth successive World Cup appearance.