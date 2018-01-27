The Professional Football Association of Ghana has congratulated the Black Princesses after securing a qualification to the U-20 Women's World Cup that w...
PFAG Congratulates Black Princesses After Securing World Cup Qualification
The Professional Football Association of Ghana has congratulated the Black Princesses after securing a qualification to the U-20 Women's World Cup that will be held in France later this year.
The National U-20 Female team went into the match with a slight advantage after frustrating the Cameroonians to a 1:1 drawn game in Yaounde in the first league.
Ernestina Abambila broke the deadlock of the game in the 18 minutes after she took a long drive into the top corner of the post.
Captain Priscilla Adubea slotted in the second goal after through pass from Justice Tweneboah.
Substitute Sandra Owusu-Ansah made it three late in the game after tapping in from a rebound.
Yusif Basigi and his ladies will be making a fifth successive World Cup appearance.