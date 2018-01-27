BREAKING NEWS...Black Princesses Humiliates Cameroon To Qualify For FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup In France

The Black Princesses of Ghana have booked a place at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup which will be held in France after beating Cameroon 3-0 in the final qualifier on Saturday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The National Female U-20 team went into the second leg with a slight advantage having held their Cameroonian counterparts to a 1-1 stalemate in the first leg match played in Yaounde.

Midfielder Ernestina Abambila scored Ghana’s first after 18 minutes after she took a long drive into the top corner of the post.

The Cameroonians struggled to contain the pressure from Basigi and his Ladies when captain Priscilla Adubea slotted in the second goal through pass from Justice Tweneboah.

However, substitute Sandra Owusu-Ansah made it three late in the game after tapping in from a rebound.

Ghana thus secures one of the two available tickets for Africa for this year’s FIFA World Cup.

It’s all excitement in Coast as Ghana seal qualification to the 2018 #U20WWC in France. pic.twitter.com/RinBdnqR9Y — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) January 27, 2018

The team will hence be making a fifth successive World Cup appearance.