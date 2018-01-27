Thomas Abbey Sends Farewell Message To Hearts of Oak After Completing Ismaily FC Move

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Thomas Abbey has sent his former side a farewell message after completing his move to Ismaily FC on Wednesday.

Abbey played an instrumental role for the Phobians in the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season but the club failed to meet his demands after the expiration of his contract.

The midfielder who scored 13 goals for the Oaktree team last season was back to the club after his move to Cape Town FC fall through.

The skilful midfielder surprisingly joined Ismaily FC in the Egyptian League after training with the Phobians for two weeks.

The 27-year-old midfielder after ending his six-year marriage with the Accra giants took to his official Facebook page to thank the club’s fans.

Read the full statement below

Thank you for your support l do not even know where to start but I am happy to inform you that I have joined lsmaily club of Egypt after six great years with Accra Hearts of Oak.

I came to Hearts as a young boy but I was given the opportunity to reach the very top of our game. when I joined Hearts from windy professional, little did I know I would be here for this long and I am grateful to God for how far the Almighty has brought me.

I want to thank each and every one of you for the support you have given me over the years because I know without your support,l wouldn’t be here today.

I also want to thank all the players I played with at Accra Hearts of Oak from my first training to the last. Big thanks to all the coaches and technical staff members who helped me and the entire team at the club.

I am very grateful to the big men of Accra Hearts of Oak both present and former who in diverse ways helped me to join this club and play for this great club. I have been lucky to play with some very good players at Hearts and I thank each of them for their encouragement and support. Finally.

I say a big thank you to the fans of this great club. You made me know the true value of representing this club and I hope in my small way I was able to pay you back on the field of play.

I thank everyone including media men and journalists and all stakeholders of our beautiful game. I wish Hearts of Oak great success in the coming season and it’s my prayer that we win the league next year. Thank you, Thank you. Thomas Abbey.