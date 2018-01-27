Kwadwo Asamoah Refuse To Extend Juventus Contract

According to Tuttosport, Kwadwo Asamoah has refused to extend his contract with Juventus.

The Ghanaian international has been hugely linked to Turkish giants Galatasaray for the past two seasons and this could propel them to sign the skilful attacking midfielder.

However, Inter Milan and AS Roma are also interested in the services of Asamoah.

Asamoah will thus be free to join any club of his choice after the season hence a move to Galatasaray remain possible.

The Superliga side are not willing to give up on the chase for the ex-Udinese star man.