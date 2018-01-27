We Are Ready To Sell Aubameyang If … - Dortmund Director

Sporting Director of Borussia Dortmund, Michael Zorc has disclosed that the door is opened for Arsenal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but insist certain demands have to be met.

The Bundesliga club has already rejected a bid in excess of £50m for the 28-year-old forward but says a deal could still be reached.

"We are prepared to implement a transfer under certain parameters, and only if these parameters are fully met,” Zorc told Sky Sports.

"Arsenal has made several attempts so far [to sign Aubameyang] and they have all been rejected.

"Either our demands are fulfilled, then there can be another transfer, or they will not be fulfilled and Aubameyang will play in Dortmund until the summer.

"By the way, this has also been discussed with and accepted by the Aubameyang family."