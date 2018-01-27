Inter Allies Extend Contracts Of Four Key Players Ahead Of New Season

Striker Isaac Osae and midfielders Fredrick Yamoah Opoku, Haruna Shaibu and Prince Baffoe have renewed their respective contracts with Inter Allies ahead of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season.‬

‪Osae signed a new two-year deal which binds him with the ‘Eleven Is To One’ for a longer duration with the other trio signing a year each to their contracts.‬

‪The trio (without Fredrick Opoku Yamoah) played a crucial role for the Capelli Boys last season, ensuring we escaped relegation to maintain premier league status.‬

‪Fredrick Yamoah Opoku graduated from the Club’s youth team in 2013 and has had stints in Europe and USL in the USA.‬

‪Prince Baffoe and Haruna Shaibu have been with the team for three years and have contributed immensely to the progress of the Club.‬

‪Isaac Osae joined Inter Allies two seasons ago and played his part very well.