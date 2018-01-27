MCE Of Cape Coast Donates To Black Princesses Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Cape Coast, Hon. Ernest Arthur has presented ten crates of assorted drinks, ten cartons of mineral water and an undisclosed amount to the female Under 20 National Team, the Black Princesses ahead of their clash against Cameroon in the final round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in France.

The presentation was done at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium this afternoon during the team's training session. The donations were received by Sandra Owusu Ansah, the Captain of the side and Mr. Oduro Nyarko, a Management team member.

According to the MCE, the donation was the Assembly's little way to motivate the team to beat Cameroon to qualify to the world cup in France. "I am here to motivate you with these little token from the Cape Coast Metro Assembly because this is a very important game for us.

I believe that with the right attitude and determination, you can get the needed goals to qualify to the championship. We have absolute trust in your abilities and that of the coaches and if you listen to them, the sky will be the limit for us. I am going to be at the stadium tomorrow to cheer you to victory", Hon. Arthur stated.

Hon Ernest Arthur was accompanied by Mr. Eric Kofi Dadzie, his Special Assistant and Mr. Richmond Yeboah, the Metro Public Relations Officer and the Investments Coordinator.

The match is scheduled to take place at 3pm on Saturday and there would be no fee at the gate. The two countries played a one all draw in Yaounde, Cameroon a fortnight ago and Ghana needs a win or a goalless draw to book qualification to the World Cup in France slated for August this year.