BREAKING NEWS... Baba Rahman Rejoins Schalke 04 On Loan

Ghanaian international, Baba Rahman has rejoined on 18 months loan deal from English Champions, Chelsea.

The energetic left-back passed his medicals at a private hospital in Gelsenkirchen on Friday Afternoon and appended his signature to the one-and-a-half year deal.

The former Dreams FC defender has been out of action for a year following a career-threatening knee injury he suffered whilst playing for Ghana at the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

He recovered fully a few months ago and has now joined Schalke in an effort to rediscover his form.

Baba played on loan for the German club in the 2016-2017 season where he made 21 appearances score one goal and provided two assists before the injury.

The Ghana Black Stars defender will be presented to the fans officially in the coming days.