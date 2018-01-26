We Are Ready For Africa - Saddick Adams

Asante Kotoko striker, Saddick Adams has reiterated their readiness for their Africa campaign that kicks off next month.

The Porcupine Warriors have not been in the best of shape after winning the MTN FA Cup.

However, the Reds stepped up preparations towards that crucial encounter as they engaged the Champions of Benin, Buffles Du Borgou, in a friendly at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium yesterday with Emmanuel Gyamfi getting the only goal for the Warriors.

Adams who have been out of the team due to injury despite failing to clinch the GHALCA G8 tournament they are ready for their Africa challenge.

“Whoever came to watch our game against Buffles Du Borgou saw our display. All the boys ready and we are also ready as a team, but it would be very helpful if we’re to play more such matches,” Adams said in a post-match interview.

The highly anticipated clash will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on February 11, 2018.