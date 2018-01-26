"Game Boy" Tagoe Promises To Knock Out Saucedo In Round 6

Ghanaian boxer Emmanuel "Game Boy," Tagoe says he will stop his Argentine opponent Fernando Saucedo in Round 6 at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday.

The IBO Lightweight champion has been training for some weeks now as he seeks to defend Ghana's World title.

In a media interaction on Friday at the Bukom Boxing Arena ahead of the bout, Tagoe, who is undefeated in 27 professional fights, stated his readiness to defeat his opponent.

“I am not under pressure to fight, I thank my management [Baby Jet Promotions] for putting this fight together, I will never disappoint them."

“I am happy I will be fighting for the first time in a year. I was away from the ring because of injury, but now I am back. He said.

“I’m ready for Saucedo, I have prepared very well for this fight, I will be going all out on the day to defend the flag of Ghana.

“I will give my final prediction at the weigh-in. I will punish Saucedo, no matter what he will do he will go down, I'm fired up for action."

Fernando David Saucedo stands the orthodox way to box and has a massive 70 fights, 61 wins, 10 by way of knock out, 6 losses and 3 draws.

He is one of the admired boxers in Argentina that is why he has many promotional fights.

The 36-year old anticipates a tough challenge but insists he will count on his experience to finish off the Ghanaian boxer.

"I have been in the boxing game for so many years and I am hopeful of a win here," he said

"I know my opponent has the backing of the people here and the arena will be full of Ghanaians but that will not stop me from doing what I came here to do."

Officials for the Bout

Referee: Roger Barnor

Judge 1: Ace Makaluza (South Africa)

Judge 2: John Shipanuka (Zambia)

Judge 3: Ginho Piras (Italy)

Supervisor: Andile Matika (South Africa)