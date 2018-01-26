VIDEO... Ismaily Unveils Former Hearts Of Oak Midfielder Thomas Abbey

Egyptian side, Ismaily FC has unveiled former Hearts of Oak captain, Thomas Abbey.

The energetic midfielder joined Ismaily FC on Wednesday as a free agent following after Hearts of Oak failed to meet his demand after the expiration of his contract.

Abbey played an instrumental role for the Phobians in the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season bagging 13 goals in 28 matches.

لاعبنا الجديد توماس أيبيا على ملعب إسماعيلية 🤙️⚽







Our new player Thomas Abbey at Ismailia Stadium 🤙️⚽#IsmailySC #weareismaily #شجع_الدراويش pic.twitter.com/9dEjYNdEUt — Ismaily SC (@ismailyofficial) January 25, 2018

The wideman was part of the Black Stars B team that won the 2017 WAFU Tournament.