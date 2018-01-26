Jose Mourinho Turns 55

Jose Mourinho will spend his 55th birthday taking charge of his 100th game as Manchester United manager on Friday and would have hoped the celebrations could take place somewhere more lavish than Yeovil.

The Somerset town is not exactly famed for its bustling nightlife or luxurious venues but a raucous atmosphere is expected at Huish Park for one of the opening FA Cup ties of the weekend.

Many would consider Mourinho’s first 99 games at Old Trafford a mixed bag. He has indeed led United to the League Cup, Europa League and Community Shield but the gap between his side and Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City remains enormous.

In the 99 games of Mourinho’s tenure so far, the Red Devils have claimed 61 wins, 23 draws and fallen to defeat on 15 occasions.

Much has been made of the passive style of play under Mourinho and a return of 176 goals would suggest more fluidity is required with his side finding the back of the net on average just 1.77 times a game.

United’s defensive credentials have never been questioned though and, despite being unable to field a consistent back line, only 70 goals have been shipped.

Mourinho could also treat himself to a birthday present and hand Alexis Sanchez his United debut on Friday.

The Chilean is in line to feature against the League Two strugglers after completing his move from Arsenal in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Mourinho confirmed Sanchez’s inclusion on Thursday and admitted that his arrival will force current attackers Romelu Lukaku, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to fight for a place in the team.