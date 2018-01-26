2018 FIFA World Cup: Tickets Sales Window Closes Jan. 31

The 2018 FIFA World Cup tickets sales window is set to draw to a close in just six days’ time, interest in FIFA’s flagship tournament shows no sign of letting up. 4,021,211 tickets have been requested since the start of the current sales period on 5 December 2017.

This sales window will close at 12:00 (Moscow time) on 31 January. Until then, fans from all around the world can still apply.

So far, most of the applications have come from Russia, with fans from Germany, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Poland, Spain, Colombia, USA and Netherlands representing the top ten countries from abroad. Overall, international demand accounts for 45 percent.

Fans can apply for individual match tickets for all matches (except for the opening match and final) and venue-specific tickets for all stadiums, as well as supporter tickets and conditional supporter tickets for all 32 teams, which are only available in this sales period.

If the number of tickets requested by 31 January 2018 exceeds the number of available tickets, the allocation will be based on a random selection draw procedure, with fans being informed of its outcome by mid-March 2018 at the latest.

During the current sales period, it will make no difference whether applications are submitted on day one, the last day or anytime in between, as all will have the same chance of being successful.

FIFA has also made an allocation of tickets available for disabled people in accordance with the number of seats available in the 12 stadiums for people with limited mobility or who are classified as obese.

Tickets may be purchased online by using Visa payment cards or Visa Checkout. Visa is the official payment services partner of FIFA.

Tickets purchased during sales phases 1 and 2 will be delivered free of charge to fans in the weeks leading up to the tournament, with deliveries planned to start in April/May 2018 (subject to change).

More information about the tickets products, prices, sales phases, payment methods etc.

FAN ID

At the request of the Russian authorities, all fans attending matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ need to apply for a FAN ID – the official identity document issued to fans. Fans are encouraged to apply for this free document as soon as possible after they have received their ticket confirmation email.

A FAN ID and a valid ticket are required for fans to be able to enter the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ stadiums. Having a FAN ID gives fans additional benefits and services provided by the host country, such as visa-free entry to the Russian Federation, certain free inter-host city travel and free use of public transport on match days.

FIFA does not assume any liability or responsibility concerning the application, issue and/or use of FAN IDs.