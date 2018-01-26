Sanchez Blameless Over Drugs Test - Wenger

Arsene Wenger has played down suggestions that Alexis Sanchez and Arsenal could be in trouble after the player missed a drugs test to complete his move to Manchester United on Monday.

Widespread reports on Thursday evening said Sanchez was due to be tested at the club’s London Colney training complex but had already travelled to Manchester to complete the swap deal which took Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the Emirates.

“Monday was a lot going on and it was a special day for Alexis Sanchez,” Wenger told a news conference. “I think it’s a special event for him to miss a drug test because he was certainly busy somewhere else with his agent.

“Overall he has been tested here so many times that I have no worry that he has any doping problem. It was just a bad day for him. The intention of Alexis was certainly not to hide.”

Arsenal could face disciplinary action for Sanchez not being where the club said he would be, while the player himself is also responsible for keeping his own whereabouts up to date, but Wenger said he was confident that the matter would be sorted out.