I Was Anxious But My Barca Debut Was Special - Coutinho

Phillipe Coutinho’s start to life as a Barcelona player started on a winning note when he came on in the 2-0 Copa del Rey win over Espanyol on Thursday night and has described the experience as “special.”

The Brazil international playmaker came off the bench and impressed in a 22-minute cameo Thursday, Barca sealing a 2-1 aggregate triumph at Camp Nou.

“It has been a special day because these were my first minutes with this club,” Coutinho said.

“It was a great night. I am very happy and excited, because of how the fans welcomed me.

“I was a little nervous and anxious because of how big a club this is, but the way everyone welcomed me helped me to relax.”

Coutinho’s bow came after ex-Barcelona attacker Ronaldinho had a message for his countryman pre-match.

In a Twitter video, Ronaldinho said: “It’s Ronaldo speaking here to wish you all the luck in the world.

“Give it everything and make people happy, that is what they like.

“Enjoy yourself and the rest will follow.”

Coutinho made a club-record transfer form Liverpool reportedly worth €160million and is seen as a long-term replacement for fellow Brazilian Neymar Jr who left the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

He could make his LaLiga debut when leaders Barca host Deportivo Alaves Sunday.