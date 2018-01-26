Baba Rahman Completes Schalke Medical

Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman has completed his medical with German Bundesliga side Schalke, ahead of his proposed move from Chelsea.

The Ghana international has not played a competitive game since tearing his cruciate ligament on international duty with Ghana in last year's AFCON.

Chelsea and Schalke have reportedly agreed to a loan deal for the defender, although details concerning the length of the agreement are unknown.

Schalke Sporting Director Christian Heidel said on Thursday following the medical, “It looks like we can bring together what Chelsea envisioned, and what FC Schalke imagined.”

He will be Schalke's third signing in the winter transfer window after Cedric Teuchert and Marko Pjaca joined from FC Nuremberg and Juventus respectively and is expected to begin training with the German side next week.