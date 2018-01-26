Tickets For “Defend To Glory” Up For Sale

Tickets for the upcoming International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Lightweight between Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe aka Game Boy and challenger Fernando Saucedo from Argentina are out for sale.

According to Sammy Anim Addo CEO of Baby Jet Promotions, the much talked about fight involving Ghana’s only world titlist comes off on Saturday at the Bukom Boxing Arena, and tickets can be bought at some particular places.

Anim Addo named places like DSTV head office at Abelempke / Dworwulu, Happy FM, Hot FM, Peace FM, Zylofon FM, Joy FM and Amera Restaurant.

The rates for the fight dubbed ‘Defend To Glory’ are 300ghc for VVIP (Ring Side), 100ghc for VIP and 20ghc for the Regular Stand.

Some top entertainers like MzVee, Kidi, Luther, Kwame Eugene, Episode and others have also lined up to entertain boxing fans and guests.

Meanwhile, Saucedo has arrived from Argentina and he looked very fit and confident.

The experience boxer with 70 bouts on his record told reporters at the airport he is not a tourist. But has come for business and his target is the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Lightweight title belt.

He trains at the Alisa Hotel.

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has also visited the camp of Game Boy to wish him success and inspire him to go all out and win convincingly.

In another development on the fight, Joy Dadi Bitters are going to organize an event to draw more attention on the fight. The programme comes off at James Town, near the Akamadzen Palace from 7pm to 10pm.

Team Saucedo In Ghana