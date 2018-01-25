Ghana Striker Richmond Boakye Scores Twice In Red Star Belgrade Friendly Win

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye scored two goals for Red Star Belgrade in their 4-1 friendly win over Serbian third-tier side BASK.

Nemanja MiliÄ‡ opened the scoring on 16 minutes and Boakye made it 2-0 on 36 minutes after some nice work from AnÄ'elkoviÄ‡ and KrstiÄiÄ‡.

Just before halftime, Boakye found the back for the second time and made it three-nil.

The visitors pulled one back on the stroke of halftime.

Newboy El Fardou Ben got on the scoresheet after finishing off a nice move by Nenad MilijaÅ¡ and Veljko NikoliÄ‡.

Boakye and his teammates will travel to Turkey on Friday and continue with training before the season restarts.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com