2018 CAF Confederation Cup: CARA Brazzaville To Host Asante Kotoko Return Leg In Midweek

Congolese side CARA Brazzaville will host the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup tie against Asante Kotoko in midweek.

A communique by the continent's football governing body has directed that the return leg is played ten days after the 1st leg in Kumasi on 11th February 2018.

Meanwhile, officials from Lesotho and Equatorial Guinea have been appointed to officiate in the second leg match in Congo.

Referee Lebalang Martin Mokete- Lesotho

Assist. Ref 1 - Souru Phatsoane - Lesotho

Assist. Ref 2 - Amadou Ngom - Lesotho

4th Official - Osiase William Koto - Lesotho

Commissioner - Antonio Nsue Ondo Oye - Equatorial Guinea

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com