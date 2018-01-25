'We Conceded Soft Goals' Strathmore Coach

Head coach of Strathmore Hockey Club of Kenya Meshack Senge, has said, his team conceded soft goals that could have been avoided after losing by 4:0 to Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Ladies team.

Coach Senge made this known in an interview with GNA Sports, after his team lost their opening game in the ongoing African Cup for Clubs Championship at the Theodosia Okoh hockey pitch from 20th to 28th January 2018.

According to him, the goals were as a result of mistakes that could have been avoided saying 'the goals could have been defended, so we are going to watch the game again and correct our mistakes.

'We would plan and remind ourselves of how best we could have handled the game and have a better focus and fight for a win in our coming fixtures,' he said.

Coach Senge congratulated the GRA for a wonderful game noting that his side lost to a matured and good side.

'GRA is a mature team compared to mine, it is a young team I am building for the future, but GRA put in a strong performance and they deserved the win, but in general it was a nice game to watch, just that we didn't score' he noted.

Captain for Strathmore Club, Yvonne Wanjiku congratulated GRA for their performance.

'Yes we made some mistakes that could have been avoided and it hurt us, but we have drawn some positives from today's game.

'The loss would not dampen our spirits but rather urge us on to fight harder in our subsequent games and I know if we are able to work on our mistakes we would go far'.

It would be an all Kenyan affair, as Strathmore Club would take on Telekom club of Kenya in their next match, with Telekom winning Yobe Queens of Nigeria by 5:0 in their opening fixture.