ACCC UPDATES: Ghana Female Teams In A Flying Start

The African Cup for Club Championship (ACCC) has commenced at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Pitch today with Ghana's female teams in a flying start.

The eight-day tournament started earnestly with the female category, with both Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ghana Police Female teams winning their opening fixtures by 4:0 and 4:1 against Strathmore club of Kenya and Kada Queens of Nigeria respectively.

Ghana Police team started on a good note as they recorded the first win of the tournament with some interesting passing game to record a convincing win against Kada Queens.

Key player for Police Ladies Nafisatu Umaru showed maturity with experience after bagging in all 4 goals in the 7th, 14th, 22nd and 49th minute for her club with a consolation from Aben Nguva in the 44th minute for Kada Queens.

GRA ladies continued the win for Ghana, when Monica Grant, Emelia Fosua, Vivian Narkwor and Ernestina Coffie recorded a convincing win over Strathmore Club.

'My team is relatively young and we are building for the future but we lost to a well prepared and better side who used their experience to outwit us'. Coach Mershack Senge noted after the game.

In the other female fixture, Telekom Club of Kenya recorded an emphatic 5:0 win over Yobe Queens of Nigeria, with four goals from Lucy Jow and another from Audrey Amooh to lead the females table for the end of day one in the Lady's category.