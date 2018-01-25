DEBATE: Did Man United Get Better Deal Than Arsenal In Sanchez-Mkhitaryan Swap?

So, the back and forth is over.

Arguably the most eagerly awaited piece of business this month was eventually confirmed on Monday evening when the Arsenal and Manchester United took to Twitter to announce the rare straight-swap deal.

Alexis Sanchez’s Manchester United announcement had all the hallmarks of a Hollywood film trailer, piano playing and all, while Arsenal unveiled their new man, Henrik Mkhitaryan with a slightly more modest approach.

So, who really has got the better deal?

Joy Sports' Gary Al-Smith put the question to acclaimed journalist Carlo Garganese, Global Head of Features at Goal.com, for his view.

WATCH



The program is The Football Show and airs from Mondays to Fridays at 10:30pm on the JoyNews channel or on DStv channel 421.

Helpful information...

Mkhitayran has contributed five assists for United this season, that’s two more than Sanchez’s tally for Arsenal despite the Armenian playing six games fewer.

The Gunners new man also has a superior pass success rate, completing 82.5 per cent compared to a 72.4% success rate for Sanchez.

However, Sanchez has found the net more this season. The Chile international with seven strikes so far this term, six more than the deeper-lying Mkhitaryan.

United’s new man also has an impressive haul of medals. He has won domestic titles in Chile, Argentina and Spain, plus three Spanish domestic cups and two FA Cups with Arsenal.

On the international stage, Sanchez has won two Copa America crowns. Mkhitaryan, meanwhile, has league title crowns from Armenia, with Pyunik, and Ukraine, with Shakhtar Donetsk.

So, who got the better deal? Let's know in the comments!