Ghana FA Gala Launched; Winner To Get $2,000

After a 13-year hiatus, the Ghana Football Association Gala has rolled back into life this year and is set to commence this February following the launch.

The 2018 Ghana FA Gala has officially been launched at an event at the GFA Secretariat in Accra Wednesday.

The last time the competition took place was in 2005 with Asante Kotoko claiming the bragging rights after emerging champions.

This year’s event will be held over two days at the Ndoum Sports Complex in Elmina from 3rd to 4th February 2018 and will usher in the new football season.

Organisers have confirmed that 16 clubs - 11 premier league and five Division One - will compete for the glittering trophy.

Also, teams will $2,500 and a further $500 for qualification to the next round, $1000 for the runner-up, and $2000 for the winner.

Games will travel for 20 minutes per half in the 1st and 2nd rounds and 30 minutes for the final.

Below is the preliminary pairings

Wonders vs New Edubiase

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Inter Allies

Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

Medeama vs Berekum Chelsea

Vision FC vs Wa All Stars

Hearts of Oak vs Great Olympics

Bechem United vs Nea Salamina

Samartex vs Dreams

Groupe Nduom, owners of the Sports Complex, venue of the 2018 gala, will also provide accommodation for members of the organizing committee of the competition.