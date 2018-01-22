Ghana Midfielder Kwadwo Poku Delighted With Anzhi Move

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Poku has expressed delight following his move to Europe after spending seven years in the United States of America.

The 25-year old last week agreed to join Anzhi Makhachkala from American second-tier side Miami FC.

He signed a three-year deal and is expected to be an integral part of the team.

Poku reiterated his joy over joining the Russian side, saying it has been his long-standing dream to play in Europe.

“Moving to Europe is a new challenge for me, but it is also the embodiment of my long-standing dream, my goal."

“I have always wanted to play in Europe and get to a new level. The transfer to “Anzhi” for me was great."

"Its a good step for me and the best opportunity to achieve something more," Poku added

”I have heard about Anzhi about five or six years ago when Samuel Eto’o was playing here."

"I also know that my compatriot and soccer player of the Ghana team played here that is Jonathan Mensah. So it’s certainly an honour for me to be in this club."

Poku moved to Stateside in 2011, signing for Georgia Revolution where he spent three seasons before moving to Atlanta Silverbacks.

He impressed greatly in Atlanta, forcing a breakthrough move to New York City FC where he shared the dressing room with football greats such as Lampard, David Villa and Pirlo.

Poku's final club in the USA was Miami FC. He netted 13 goals in 50 appearances.