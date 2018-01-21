John Antwi Scores In Misr El-Maqasa's Defeat To Al Ahly On Sunday

Black Stars striker, John Antwi scored for Misr El-Maqasa who lost 2-1 at Al Ahly on Sunday in the Egyptian Premier League.

The former Drema FC striker scored from a penalty on the 27th minute.

But the Cairo giants came back strongly with Junior Ajayi snatching the equalizer in the 67th minute.

Six minutes from time, Walid Soliman scored the match winner.