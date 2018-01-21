modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY What Isaac Kyei Andoh Of Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly!...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
10 hours ago | Football News

John Antwi Scores In Misr El-Maqasa's Defeat To Al Ahly On Sunday

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
John Antwi Scores In Misr El-Maqasa's Defeat To Al Ahly On Sunday

Black Stars striker, John Antwi scored for Misr El-Maqasa who lost 2-1 at Al Ahly on Sunday in the Egyptian Premier League.

The former Drema FC striker scored from a penalty on the 27th minute.

But the Cairo giants came back strongly with Junior Ajayi snatching the equalizer in the 67th minute.

Six minutes from time, Walid Soliman scored the match winner.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

quot-img-1And the Traditions goes on as Custom Demands

By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa quot-img-1
body-container-line