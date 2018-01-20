Ghana Versus Mexico Again Ahmed Faces Ramirez In USA On Feb. 3

Is it going to be a repeat or revenge game as another Ghanaian undefeated Habib Ahmed (26-0-1 17 KOs) faces title holder, Gilberto Ramirez (36-0, 24 KOs) a Mexican in the ring this time for the WBO super middleweight title of the world.

The two top boxers will appear on a packed show at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX, the USA on February 3, 2018.

The bout will be live on ESPN, and Ghanaians have been advised to remember Ahmed in their prayers as he stands the chance of winning the title from the champion.

Meanwhile, Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU) has declared full support for Habib Ahmed and has sent messages of inspiration and motivation to him.

The President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Lawyer Peter Zwennes has also sent words of encouragement to Ahmed to go all out and take the chance and opportunity if a knock out comes his way as that is the best to win clearly.

The Friends of Boxing Group (FOB) have also sent their backing support to Ahmed and they urged him to go for a knockout.

It would be recalled that Ghana's Isaac Dogboe put up a great show to defeat Mexican Cesar Juarez recently at the Bukom Boxing Arena. Many Ghanaian boxing fans believe Ahmed can also make it as Ghana yearns for a world title.