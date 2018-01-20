Asante Kotoko Signs Daniel Darkwah

Asante Kotoko have complete the signing of Aduana Stars defender, Daniel Darkwah for the next two years.

The left-footed versatile player officially penned his signature to contract documents Thursday 19th January 2018; hours after the Player Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) had declared him a free agent.

His arrival puts the number of new recruits this pre-season at seven as Coach Steven Polack looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the upcoming domestic season and the CAF Confederations Cup.

Daniel Darkwah joined Aduana Stars from Gamba All Blacks seven seasons ago and developed to become one of the side's indispensable assets.

He has won a number of club and individual honours including the 2016/17 Premier League; a title won with Aduana Stars.

It would, however, be fair to say that he has joined Kotoko at a time when his talent is at its peak since his performance in the just ended season also earned him the captaincy of the Local Black Stars squad though he was injured when the side was eliminated from the 2018 CHAN tournament qualifiers.

The soft-spoken player admitted to asantekotokosc.com that his coming was delayed but was glad that Kotoko did not relent in their pursuit of his services.

"Kotoko have followed me for a while now and I can say that this is God's opportune time for me to come. I am very grateful that the club didn't lose interest in me all this while but kept the faith."

"If you are a player and Kotoko come knocking on your door, then it means you are very good. I am therefore very happy to be here."

"Kotoko is a great club with quality players and my aim is to complement the quality in the team so we can move the team forward and win more laurels."