Kayserispor Forward Asamoah Gyan Bemoans His Injuries Situation In Turkey

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has admitted to being 'unlucky' with injuries since joining Turkish SuperLig side Kayserispor but says he'll turn the tide around in the second half of the campaign.

Gyan joined Kayserispor on a two-year deal as a free agent prior the start of the campaign.

But the 32-year-old's time with the Anatolin Star has been blighted by injuries as he's scored just one goal in five appearances.

'I got [other] offers from Turkey before Kayserispor,' Gyan told Anadolu Agency.

'Over 20 managers called me. It was Kayserispor who convinced me."

'The first half of the season was unlucky for me but I'm working very hard for the second half."

'Our team did a very good job in the first half. We have a very good technical director, a good understanding of tactics [and] a very important place.'

'We have a great president. They have supported me since the day I arrived."

'What is important to me is not how you started, but how it ends. Some things are too early to talk about, let's see how I finish, not how I began,' he added.

Kayserispor are tied with Besiktas on 5th position.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com