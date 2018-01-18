Barca Stunned By Espanyol In Copa del Rey First Leg

Barcelona suffered their first defeat of the season and it was Quique Sanchez Flores, the coach that Stoke wanted, who masterminded it.

Five months after being beaten by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup Barcelona were beaten 1-0 in this Copa del Rey quarter-final first leg.

Espanyol had never beaten Barca in their new stadium before, the last team they won a home game against them was in 2007 when current Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde was their manager.

Ernesto Valverde’s side dominated the majority of possession, pressing and proving for a breakthrough, but Melendo struck the decisive blow with just two minutes of normal time left to play, sweeping home a low finish from 16 yards.

Lionel Messi had the chance to give Barcelona the lead from the spot after substitute Luis Suarez was felled in the area by Esteban Granero, but the Argentine saw his penalty saved by man of the match Diego Lopez, who kept the Catalans out time and time again.

Valverde’s side will have to regroup ahead of next week’s return leg if they are to make the final four of the Copa del Rey. Espanyol have given themselves a platform.

Other games played on Wednesday night saw, Valencia grind out a 2-1 win over Alaves while Sevilla shocked Atletico Madrid 2-1.