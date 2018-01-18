Jordan Ayew Scores Again As Swansea Make FA Cup Fourth Round

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew was again on target again, scoring an extraordinary solo-goal to power Swansea City to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It is his second goal in as many games after getting one at the weekend in the league.

Ayew opened the scoring for the Swans, who took full advantage of home court to earn a 2-1 replay victory over Championship outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ayew, who is in the best form of his Swans career, was a threat from the start, and almost took advantage in the first few minutes after Wolves center-back Kortney Hause slipped outside his own area.

Ayew was snuffed out on that occasion, but there was no stopping the 26-year old as he scored a fabulous individual goal on 11 minutes.

Roque Mesa and Leroy Fer combined in midfield before the latter fed Ayew 25 yards from goal.

He was surrounded by gold shirts, but powered through a gap and into the penalty area before cutting inside on to his right foot and then steering a shot beyond Wolves goalkeeper Will Norris.

It was a fine goal, one of the Swans’ best this season, and gave Carvalhal’s team the perfect start to the game.

Wolves, however, equalized on 66 minutes but the Swans were saved by Wilfred Bony, who grabbed the winning goal much to the delight of fans at the Liberty Stadium.