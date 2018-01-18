AFC Leopards Chief Confirms Prince Papa Arkoh's Move

Former Sekondi Hasaacas striker Prince Papa Arkoh has joined Kenyan giants AFC Leopards.

The club's Secretary General Oscar Igaida has confirmed the move for the Ghanaian player.

Arkoh will join countrymen Eric Bekoe and Isaac Oduro who has signed long-term deals with the club.

The Ghanaian contingent will play Thika United and Bidco United in Thika before leaving for Kakamega next week.

From Mumias, AFC Leopards will have a five-day residential camp at Bukhungu Stadium also in Kakamega where they will play their Confederation Cup match against Fosa Juniors on February 10.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com