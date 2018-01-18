Hearts Beat Kotoko To Book GHALCA G8 Final Date

Hearts of Oak for the second straight time have beaten Asante Kotoko to advance to the final of GHALCA G8.

Just as it was last year, the Phobians needed penalties again this year to eliminate their fierce-rivals, the Porcupine Warriors after a stalemate in regulation time.

Skipper Eric Donkor and Jackson Owusu miss proved costly as Hearts triumphed 4-2 in the shootout.

The Phobians made the first attempt on goal with Francis Morton's long-range effort troubling Kotoko goalie Felix Annan.

Hearts came close to getting the opener but Reginald Thompson headed wide a delightful Christopher Bonney before Cosmos Dauda failed to apply the finishing touch to a brilliant move. It took Kotoko 38 minutes to make an attempt on goal after a foul on Jordan Opoku, however, left-back Eric Donkor sent his free-kick from about 30 yards wide as the first half drew to a close.

The second half should have produced at least a goal as the two teams created glaring opportunities. Felix Annan pulled a magnificent save to tip off a brilliant long-range effort from centre back Inusah Musah on 51 minutes.

They came very close to break the duck but Christopher Bonney squandered a sitter after an excellent work from substitute Patrick Razak. Kwame Boahene, who scored a stunning goal in the previous match against Aduana, then blasted away an opportunity to put Kotoko ahead inside the box.

Five minutes to end proceedings, Patrick Razak with only the goalkeeper to beat sent the ball wide. The final chance fell to Eric Donkor, whose effort from the edge of the box in the 90th minute was saved by Hearts of Oak shot stopper Benjamin Mensah.

With nothing to separate both teams, the outcome had to be decided on penalties and it was Hearts who came up tops.

Hearts won the shoot-out 4-2 after Jackson Owusu and Eric Donkor missed their spot kicks for Kotoko while Richard Akrofi was the only one to miss his kick for the Phobians.

Francis Morton, Christopher Bonney, Patrick Razak, and Malik Akowuah all converted their spot kicks while Baba Mahama and Awudu Nafiu were the two who scored their kicks for Kotoko. Medeama Sporting Club will face Dreams FC in the second semi-final on Thursday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.