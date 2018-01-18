Vision FC will play Ghana Premier League side Wa All Stars in a friendly on Saturday. The match will be played at the Nii Okromansah Park in Amrahia. The
Vision FC Confirm Friendly With Wa All Stars On Saturday
The side will use the exercise to get themselves in shape as pre-season intensifies ahead of the upcoming league season next month.
Vladislav Viric's side have been engaged in a series of low profile matches prior and will face a tougher opposition in Wa All Stars.
The 2015/2016 league champions are also preparing for the commencement of the upcoming 2017/2018 campaign. The match will kick off at exactly 3:00 pm.
