Elmina Sharks Eyes Top Four Next Season

Financier of Elmina Sharks, Papa Kwesi Ndoum has charged the technical team of the club to finish in the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season if they want to keep their job.

The Elmina based club who made their debut in the Ghana Premier League season in the 2016/17 season made a huge impact by finishing on the 9th position with 40 points after 30 matches played.

Ahead of the new season, the astute politician has called to the technical team to finish in the top four.

“We want to play exciting football so that fans who come to the stadium can enjoy football that is entertaining.

“The people we have engaged to be managers, technical team etc. they know what our goal is, top four or they fall out.

The business guru also disclosed that his outfit has their sights set on the Ghana Premier League title.

“We can contend for the title if we are in the top four,” he added.

Yaw Acheampong who was asked to replace Kobina Amissah in the middle of last season will lead the team in the coming season and will be assisted by former Zamalek forward, Felix Aboagye