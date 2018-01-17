Prez. Nana Addo Applauds Sports Minister

After being slammed and criticized by many football enthusiasts, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo believes the Youth and Sports Minister , Isaac Kwame Asiamah has done well since his appointment.

After being in office for less than a year, the Member of Parliament for the people of Atwima Mponua constituency has been able to secure a permanent residence for the head coach of the Black Stars and have promised to renovate various sports stadia.

Addressing the Media at the Flagstaff House on Wednesday, the president heaped praised on Asiamah and insisted for him [Isaac Asiamah] to be in office solely depend on him the president.

“The output of the Sports Minister has been so far so good as far as I am concern. If your views are different well, for mean time if he retains his office my view matters.”